Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) President Sells $4,244,400.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $282.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $215.37 and a 52 week high of $290.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,640,000 after buying an additional 64,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

