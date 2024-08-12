Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 4,392 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total transaction of C$667,584.00.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$154.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KXS. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC cut Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.11.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

