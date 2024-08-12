Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 4,392 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total transaction of C$667,584.00.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$154.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KXS. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC cut Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.