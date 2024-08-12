Insider Selling: Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) CFO Sells $876,196.23 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $876,196.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:STC opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on STC. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 780,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,351 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

