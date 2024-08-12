Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,805,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,333,506. The company has a market cap of $546.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

