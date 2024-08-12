Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. 6,351,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295,361. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

