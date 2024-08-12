Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 201.7% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.