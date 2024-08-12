Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.33

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 32840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $209,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,655 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 77,489 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 181.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 452,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 68,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

