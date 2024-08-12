International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.24. 612,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,404. The stock has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

