Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,135,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 1,406,261 shares.The stock last traded at $44.22 and had previously closed at $43.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,362,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

