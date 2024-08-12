Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 40,886 put options on the company. This is an increase of 796% compared to the typical volume of 4,562 put options.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,699. Hess has a 1 year low of $130.35 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.