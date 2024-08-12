IoTeX Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. IoTeX has a market cap of $324.43 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
IoTeX Coin Profile
IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,933 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,929 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
