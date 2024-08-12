iPower (NYSE:IPW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get iPower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IPW

iPower Price Performance

NYSE:IPW opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 4.05. iPower has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.65.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chenlong Tan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,534.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPower stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) by 197.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iPower worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.