Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $663.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

