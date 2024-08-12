iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,582. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.