iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. The company had a trading volume of 32,141,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,851,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

