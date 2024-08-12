iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 112,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $118.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,196. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3154 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

