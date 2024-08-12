iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Decreased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.8% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,642,000 after purchasing an additional 474,819 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,174,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,228. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

