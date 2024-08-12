iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.16

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.16 and last traded at $61.60, with a volume of 48034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

