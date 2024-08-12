iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.69. 793,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,764. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

