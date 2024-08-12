iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $115.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

