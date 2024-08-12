iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,371 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 3.6% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

USRT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. 80,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,992. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $58.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

