iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $81.60

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.60 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 2112206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.47.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,489,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.