iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 103,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 245,084 shares.The stock last traded at $21.72 and had previously closed at $21.74.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDV. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 23,280.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $310,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

