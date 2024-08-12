iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.14

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.14 and last traded at $99.80, with a volume of 766429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $853,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

