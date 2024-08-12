iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,675,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,740,000 after buying an additional 937,141 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $42.32. 6,254,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,254,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

