iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.48

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 135085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $979.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

