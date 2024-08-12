iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.29

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.29 and last traded at $168.51, with a volume of 744365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 40,863 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

