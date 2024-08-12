iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,107 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 7.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $66,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,070,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 104,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $168.26. The stock had a trading volume of 700,263 shares. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

