iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

MUB traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

