iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.33. The company had a trading volume of 225,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,835. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

