Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ISDR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 36,559 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $345,848.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,392.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 36,559 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $345,848.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 643,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,392.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $37,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,269. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 108,184 shares of company stock valued at $991,627. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

