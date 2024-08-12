Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ISDR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Issuer Direct
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.