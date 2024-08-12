J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Sees Large Volume Increase

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 849,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,242,819 shares.The stock last traded at $117.42 and had previously closed at $118.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.