Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the July 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Japan Airlines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,301. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Japan Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

