JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 117,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $482,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $482,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

