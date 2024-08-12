Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 116.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.38.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAT traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,098. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.