Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $3,013,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0 %

Marriott International stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.29 and a 200 day moving average of $241.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.