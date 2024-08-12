Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 92 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $132.06. 5,597,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,326. The company has a market cap of $363.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

