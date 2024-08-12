Keystone Wealth Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.69. 3,336,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,513. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.