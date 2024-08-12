Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAPR. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:NAPR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.