Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAPR. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BATS:NAPR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
