Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

HD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

