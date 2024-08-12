Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $301,000.

Shares of FESM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.75. 38,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,365. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $580.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

