Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Olin makes up 1.5% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Olin by 1,220.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 277.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 344.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Olin by 1,364.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

OLN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 917,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

