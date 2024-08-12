Kura Oncology’s (KURA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.