Kura Oncology’s (KURA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

KURA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of KURA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. 1,107,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,496. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Kura Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $218,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.