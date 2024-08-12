Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRMR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Further Reading

