LayerZero (ZRO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $359.80 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $359.80 million and $87.34 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LayerZero token can now be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00005586 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.65791349 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $68,977,534.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

