Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEGH. CJS Securities began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $24.97. 15,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $607.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $29.31.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile



Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

