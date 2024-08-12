Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $58.13 million and approximately $22,486.76 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 127,838,112 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 127,884,964.13051027. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.48476457 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $15,354.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

