Life360’s (LIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Life360 to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Life360 in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LIF traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 230,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,350. Life360 has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $36.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at $6,777,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,635,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

