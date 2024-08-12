Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 100 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $335,777,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PWR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PWR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.39. 212,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

